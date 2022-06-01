Police: Person fires shot in Brunswick Walmart parking lot

No one was shot in the incident, and there were no injuries reported.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Glynn County Police Department is searching for a person who is believed to have opened fire in the parking lot of a Walmart Tuesday afternoon in Brunswick.

No one was injured in the incident.

According to the GCPD, an unknown white male made numerous threats after being cautioned for his driving behavior at the Walmart located at 150 Altama Connector.

As the male returned to his vehicle, another person tried to take a picture of his license plate. Police say the male removed the license plate from his vehicle.

Then, according to witnesses, a single gunshot was heard after the male had gotten back into his car.

The male was wearing a blue shirt with 'Navy' printed on the back. He was driving an older white Hyundai Sonata.