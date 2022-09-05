Police: One dead in Brentwood shooting Monday, suspect at large

Shortly after 10 a.m. Monday JSO received a Shotspotter alert for multiple rounds of gunfire in the 100 Block of West 27th Street, according to JSO. While officers were on their way the call was upgraded to someone shot.



When officers arrived at the scene they found an unidentified black male between the ages of 20 and 25-years-old and an unidentified black female, 40 to 45-years-old, both shot multiple times, according to JSO. The victims were taken to UF Health in critical condition and the woman passed away while in the ER.