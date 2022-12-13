Police: No foul play suspected after body pulled from St. Johns River

Police say around 12:20 p.m., a tugboat captain potted an unresponsive man floating in the river near Downtown Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No foul play is suspected after a man was found floating in the St. Johns River Tuesday.

Police arrived and rushed the man to the Arlington Boat Ramp located at Arlington and River Bluff Roads.

An employee with the Medical Examiner's Office responded and pronounced the man dead. They also reported that they do not believe there to be any signs of foul play but are working to determine the exact cause of death.