Police: Missing woman's rental car pulled from retention pond in Palm Coast

Erica Bergeron was reported missing Monday, last seen four days ago. There was a deceased person in the car, but it has not been identified yet.

PALM COAST, Fla. — A car has been pulled from a retention pond in Palm Coast that may end a missing persons case, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office says.

A large police presence was reported near Palm Harbor Parkway and Matanzas Wood Parkway Monday. FSCO said there may be a vehicle in the pond related to the case but they had not identified anyone as of 3:20 p.m.

Later Monday evening, police said a vehicle had been located and removed from the bond.

The car matched a rental vehicle that Erica Bergeron, a missing person, had been driving.

Bergeron was last seen four days ago at Palm Coast Lanes on Old Kings Road.

There was a deceased person inside the the car, but it has not been identified as Burgeron as of Monday night.