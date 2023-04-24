Police: Missing woman's rental car pulled from retention pond in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. — A car has been pulled from a retention pond in Palm Coast that may end a missing persons case, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office says.
A large police presence was reported near Palm Harbor Parkway and Matanzas Wood Parkway Monday. FSCO said there may be a vehicle in the pond related to the case but they had not identified anyone as of 3:20 p.m.
Later Monday evening, police said a vehicle had been located and removed from the bond.
The car matched a rental vehicle that Erica Bergeron, a missing person, had been driving.
Bergeron was last seen four days ago at Palm Coast Lanes on Old Kings Road.
A deceased person was inside the car, but it was not identified as Burgeron as of Monday night.