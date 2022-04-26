Police: Missing newborn out of Fort Pierce found safe in Jacksonville

The police department said that Azzan Lisby may have been in the company of two companion adults, Joy Tyler, 39, and Robert Lisby, 41.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 2-month-old baby who was reported missing out of Fort Pierce earlier this week was found safe in Jacksonville Wednesday, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.

"The missing 2-month-old baby boy that was missing out of Fort Pierce has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. The investigation is ongoing," posted the police department on it's Facebook page.

The TC Palm reports that Azzan Mayan Lisby has been missing since the day he was born.

Before he was found, Azzan was last seen in the area of the 1700 block of North 12th Street in Fort Pierce, according to the FDLE.

Authorities said they could have been traveling in a gray Dodge Durango with Florida tag PETC97.

A photo has not been released of the child, but he's described as being two feet (24 inches) and weighing 10 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.