A special moment today for all of those families, including the family of fallen JSO officer Lance Whitaker.

His name was unveiled Wednesday at the memorial wall outside the Vystar Veteran’s Memorial Arena.

Dozens of police officers were in attendance Wednesday, including Sheriff Mike Williams.

Mayor Lenny Curry gave the proclamation and said it's important to remember that families of law enforcement officers face the chance every day that their loved one may not make it home.

Lance Whitaker's son Cade unveiled his name alongside Williams.

Cade's mother, Lisa McKinney says this was an important moment for their entire family.

“For us, it's a very emotional day," McKinney said. "Especially for him [Lance Whitaker’s son]. I hoped that my son will become a police officer. I was proud of him and I know that Lance will especially be proud of him. I can see him watching over Cade."

McKinney also said that every time she'll look at Whitaker's name at the wall, it'll remind her that she'll miss her very close friend.

She was also thankful for this brotherhood of police who she says have supported her family through this process.