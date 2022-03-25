Police: Man rams into several cars during chase while child was in passenger seat

Around 7:15 p.m., deputies were arresting 40-year-old Kasim Howard for an active felony battery warrant. Howard ran from law enforcement and jumped into his car.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested in Jacksonville on Thursday after reportedly resisting arrest and crashing into multiple cars.

Howard took off in his car on West King Street, ignoring commands to stop. He then performed a U-turn after seeing a deputy's car lights turn on, according to the police report.

Howard's 17-year-old child was in the passenger seat of the car throughout the chase with law enforcement. He continued to drive aggressively on Masters Drive and Evergreen Avenue, slamming into three cars intentionally, deputies said.

One of the cars Howard rammed into was a Saint Johns County deputy's car which was attempting to set up a roadblock.

Eventually, the chase ended when Howard came to a stop at 46 Nesmith Avenue. He was told to get out of his car and on to the ground, the police report said.

Howard continued to resist arrest but was eventually taken into custody. He is facing 8 charges following the incident, including resisting an officer and neglecting a child.