Police say Jacksonville group distracts you in the parking lot before stealing your jewelry

Jacksonville police say during the encounters, suspects will often place costume jewelry in the hands of the victims while stealing their real jewelry.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a man who is believed to be involved in a specific type of crime on the First Coast.

JSO says the suspect is believed to be a part of a group of individuals who will approach victims with the pretense of selling them jewelry, asking for directions or if they would pray with them.

Police say during these encounters the suspects will often place costume jewelry in the hands of the victims, while at the same time removing the unsuspecting victim’s jewelry.

The suspects have been seen in various late model SUV’s and the incidents are primarily occurring in shopping center parking lots. The suspects have been described as middle-aged males and women of middle eastern descent.

Anyone who has any information regarding these incidents, or the location of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.