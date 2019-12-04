Duval County Public Schools said that Westside High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution as police searched for a suspect near the school Friday afternoon.
We received multiple messages from concerned parents who said that the school was on a Code Red lockdown.
DCPS said that all students and staff are safe, and there was not a threat on the campus.
Westside High will remain on a code yellow for the duration of the day as police work to resolve this situation and school dismissal will proceed as usual, DCPS said.
Parent: Pictures
Parent: Of cops?
Parent: Find out what's going on?
Student: Someone said that a man was running from the police and got into the school and was going down the hallways trying to get in the classrooms to get away from them