Police looking for missing teens believed to be in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Green Cove Springs Police Department is currently looking for two teenagers who were reported missing Tuesday.

Police say the missing girls, who are only 12 and 14, were last seen around 4:30 p.m. headed to the Circle K gas station located at 1517 Idlewild Avenue to meet another female.

Police have reason to believe the girls are, or were, in the Jacksonville Beach area.

Police say the girl pictured on the left is Kiyli Terrebonne. She is 12 years old with brown hair and eyes. She is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt with white lettering on the front.

The girl on the right is Sarah Weisbrodt. Police say she's 14 years old with burgundy color hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored shirt.