The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is upgrading its missing child alert to an Amber Alert for missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams, who was last seen in the Brentwood area Wednesday morning.

FDLE, however, has not upgraded its missing child alert and told First Coast News that it is working with JSO at this time.

During a press conference, JSO said about 100 officers and other personnel are searching for Williams and that they expanded the search area for her. They are going door-to-door asking neighbors and say the family is cooperating.

Williams was last seen in her home located in the 600 block of Ivy Street around midnight wearing a purple shirt, pink pajama pants and no shoes.

An adult told police that they noticed the child was not in her room around midnight and the back door of the home was unlocked.

Police say that Taylor is 3-feet-tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone having seen or who may the whereabouts of Taylor is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office immediately at 904-630-0500.

