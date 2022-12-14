Police looking for missing 89-year-old man on Jacksonville's Southside

JSO says Harvey Allen has a serious medical condition and due to the circumstances involved, are looking to make sure he's safe.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing endangered person on the Southside.

Harvey S. Allen, 89, was reported missing by his family. Police say he was last seen driving a gray 2019 Buick LaCrosse bearing Florida License Plate ‘414 9UZ’.

JSO says he was last seen driving westbound on Atlantic Boulevard from Interstate 295 at approximately 2 p.m. today.

"It is reported to us that Mr. Allen has been diagnosed with a serious medical condition and due to the circumstances involved, we are asking for assistance in locating him to ascertain his safety," said JSO in an email release.