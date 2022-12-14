Police looking for missing 89-year-old man on Jacksonville's Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing endangered person on the Southside.
Harvey S. Allen, 89, was reported missing by his family. Police say he was last seen driving a gray 2019 Buick LaCrosse bearing Florida License Plate ‘414 9UZ’.
JSO says he was last seen driving westbound on Atlantic Boulevard from Interstate 295 at approximately 2 p.m. today.
"It is reported to us that Mr. Allen has been diagnosed with a serious medical condition and due to the circumstances involved, we are asking for assistance in locating him to ascertain his safety," said JSO in an email release.
Allen is described as being 5 feet and 7 inches tall, 155 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.