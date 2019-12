Police are trying to determine if a missing 83-year-old woman is safe Saturday after she was reported missing from a Northside neighborhood.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Audrey Brantley Roberts was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday in the area of 11000 Emuness Road.

Roberts has blue eyes, gray hair, 135 pounds and is five-feet 2 inches. It is unknown what she is wearing at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500.