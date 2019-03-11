The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the communities help to locate a missing 81-year-old man who was last seen in the Ocala area on Saturday.

Police said Donald Edward Wilcoxon drove from Largo, Florida to Jacksonville early Saturday in order to take his daughter to the airport. After dropping her off he decided to drive back home to Largo.

He spoke with family members around 1 p.m. and said he was driving on U.S. Highway 301 and was planning on getting on Interstate-75, police said.

Just prior to 3 p.m. Wilcoxon's vehicle was seen in Ocala. He has not been seen or heard from since and police said his phone appears to be off.

Wilcoxon was driving a blue 2020 Kia Forte with a Florida tag of EGE C45. His family said that he sometimes forgets where he is and has a tendency to get lost and needs to be reminded of things daily. Family believes Wilcoxon may be showing the early signs of dementia, however, he has not been diagnosed.

Wilcoxon is five feet eight inches, 240 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair and was wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on Wilcoxon's whereabouts is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the communities help location missing 81-year-old Donald Edward Wilcoxon. He was last seen in Ocala, Florida.

JSO

Wilcoxon was driving a blue 2020 Kia Forte with a Florida tag of EGE C45.

JSO