Police are asking for the communities help Thursday finding a missing 71-year-old man with memory loss from the Lakeshore area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Stephan Fletcher Martin was reported missing from the 5100 block of Marlene Avenue after he was last seen around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Police said Martin's whereabouts are unknown at this time and an active search is underway for him.

Martin is six-feet, two-inches, 160 pounds, has green eyes, gray hair and a gray beard.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage jumpsuit, green jacket with the name "Martin" on it, black boots and a black beanie.

Anyone with information about Martin's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500.