The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child who ran away following an argument Monday.

Police say Kellie Woofe, 13, was last seen running west on Faith Road near the Bascom Norris intersection.

LCPD says her grandfather reported her missing after an argument that happened in his car. He told police Kellie got out of the car while they were in a parking lot and ran off.

She's 5 feet and 3 inches tall, and weighs around 130 pounds. Police say she has red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and ripped blue jeans.

If you see her, you are asked to call police at 386-752-4343 or call 911. You can also call the tip line at 386-719-2068.

