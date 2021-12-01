Police looking for info about car reportedly used in Jacksonville murder

On Nov. 14, officers responded to the 3600 block of Lionell Street in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, an adult man was found dead.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle believed to have been involved in a fatal shooting in the Moncrief Park area.

Police say on Nov. 14, officers responded to the 3600 block of Lionell Street in reference to a person shot. Upon their arrival, an adult man was located suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on scene by Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department.

Through investigative efforts, JSO says it was able to determine the vehicle pictured below was used during the commission of the murder.

Anyone who may recognize the pictured vehicle is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.