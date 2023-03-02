Police look to identify men that may have witnessed the St. Augustine shooting

Police say two individuals may have been in or near the alley behind O’steen’s restaurant and The Pub during the shooting.

The St. Augustine Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals that may have witnessed the deadly shooting of Jason Mullins.

Police say the two individuals pictured below may have been in or near the alley behind O’steen’s restaurant and The Pub during the shooting.



If you have information regarding the identity of these individuals, please contact Det. Miller at 904-209-3484 or cmiller@staugpd.com.

Police say Vance Wilkins, 34, is facing charges for 2nd degree murder in the deadly shooting Mullins, 50.

First Coast News has obtained the arrest report from St. Augustine police which sheds new light on the details of the murder and texts sent by Wilkins before the shooting.

Police arrived to the 200 block of Anastasia Boulevard just before 2 a.m. on Thursday in reference to a shooting. The responding officer saw multiple people huddled behind The Pub in what looked like a "frantic" situation, according to the report.