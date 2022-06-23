x
Jacksonville Beach police look for missing man last heard from days ago

Police say he was last seen at the Hampton Inn located at 1515 1st Street North.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating Christopher Lyde.

Police say the 46-year-old last had contact with a family member on June 17 around 7:23 p.m. 

Police say Lyde has made concerning statements regarding his life and may be in possession of a firearm. 

JBPD says he was last seen at the Hampton Inn, located at 1515 1st Street North. He is driving a 2018 gray Dodge Journey with South Carolina Tag RDY983, police say. 

Lyde is described by police as six feet and one inch tall, roughly 210 pounds and has a faded unknown type tattoo on his upper shoulder.

If you see him, please contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661.

