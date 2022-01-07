Police: Shooting in Jacksonville's Northwest area, one female victim with non life-threatening injuries

JSO dispatched officers around 7:15 a.m. to the Cleveland Arms Apartments on Cleveland Road in response to a person shot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday morning at around 7:15 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff's Officers were dispatched to 5020 Cleveland Road, the Cleveland Arms Apartments, in response to a Shot Spotter notification.

One female victim was taken to the hospital with minor, non life-threatening injuries.

JSO officers found inside the apartment complex.

Another Shot Spotter notification was received in the 5100 block of Cleveland Rd.

Officers located several shell casings in the roadway.

Officers responded to another call at 13th St and Grunthal St. where a vehicle was located with several bullet holes.

Several individuals called from another location and indicated they had been in the vehicle and one person had been struck by gunfire.

That person was located and transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Jones said that due to the Shot Spotter technology, JSO was able to discern that the shots were possibly fired from a moving car.

The Violent Crimes unit responded to the scene and is interviewing witnesses.

JSO Sergeant Jones spoke to the media about the incident at 12:20 p.m.

No more information is known at this time.