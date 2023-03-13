Police say an initial investigation revealed Dextor A. Hill, 65, had been arrested in October 2021 for murder and was awaiting trial.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An inmate at the Jacksonville Pre-Trial Detention Facility has died after being admitted to a local hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says on Monday, shortly after midnight, Detectives with the JSO’s Cold Case Unit were notified of an in-custody death of an inmate.

Police say an initial investigation revealed Dextor A. Hill, 65, had been arrested in October 2021 for murder and was awaiting trial.

As a result of prior medical issues, JSO says Hill was transported to a local hospital on Nov. 9, 2022, where he remained until his passing.

At this time, police say Hill’s death is listed as undetermined pending the Medical Examiner’s Office determination on the cause of death.