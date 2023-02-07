Police: Jacksonville 4-year-old drowned in retention pond Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 4-year-old drowned in a retention pond in the 2400 block of Gerard Avenue Sunday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says.
The child was found by family members, who pulled them out of the pond. First responders attempted CPR and the child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The investigation is in very early stages. Police do not yet know if the child was playing or wandered away. They do know family was there at the time, according to JSO.
No foul play is suspected.
"Especially in Florida we do have a large amount of drownings, even in Jacksonville, we just always caution families to be on the look out for your children when they're outside," JSO Lt. Mike Silcox said.