A body was found along a roadway in King Street District after off-duty officers heard multiple gunshots fired Sunday morning., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 2:20 a.m., off-duty officers heard multiple shots fired near the 1200 block of Kings Street, police said.

People in the area directed the officers to the back of a closed business and a person was found dead in the roadway, according to police.

Homicide Detectives responded to the area and interviewed multiple witnesses and others who police said may or may not have been involved in the incident.

Police are working to determine what led up to the incident and are exactly who was involved.

Witnesses said the shooting may have been the result of a fight.

Police blocked off Forbes Street as they investigated.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

