Police investigating homicide on Jammes Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Thursday evening in the Hyde Park area.

Someone in the area called 911 around 4:45 p.m. after hearing shots fired in the 2100 block of Jammes Road, JSO said.

When police arrived, they found one man between 20 to 25 years old who had been shot multiple times inside a small Nissan SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they found drops of blood leading away from the SUV. A second male victim was discovered at a hospital, according to JSO.

Investigators believe the shooting was an exchange of gunfire between two people in the vehicle. Police are now canvassing the area, searching for any possible surveillance video and possible witnesses to the shooting.

Weapons were discovered at the scene, JSO said.

The person who called 911 was inside the victim's car, police said, and that person is being detained for questioning only.

Both of the injured victims are believed to be rear-seat passengers, police said. The vehicle was driving North on Jammes Road when the driver quickly pulled over.

The shooting possibly occurred inside the vehicle, police said. Some type of argument inside the car may have led to the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.