JSO said the crash happened on the Hart Expressway at S University Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash on the Hart Expressway Friday afternoon.

JSO said the crash happened on the Hart Expressway at S University Boulevard.

Police are reporting that at least one person is dead but have not released any other details.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling near the area.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.