Man 'stalking about' with pellet rifle at Egan's Creek Greenway Trail causes panic, police response

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Law enforcement was investigating a scene in Fernandina Beach on Saturday morning after a man was spotted walking around with a gun.

There was a heavy police presence at Egan's Creek Greenway Trail, a well populated walking trail on the island, after police received a call that a man was wandering around with a gun. Both Fernandina Beach Police and the Nassau County Sheriff's Office responded to the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a single shot pellet rifle that looked like a standard sized .22 rifle. After interviewing and searching the man, it was determined that he was wading into the water and hunting frogs with the pellet gun. He was taken away from the greenway, officials said.