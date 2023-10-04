x
Massachusetts police investigating shooting with multiple victims in downtown Holyoke

The public is being asked to avoid the intersection of Sargeant and Maple streets.
Credit: Google Street View
Holyoke City Hall

HOLYOKE, Massachusetts — Multiple people were reportedly shot Wednesday afternoon in the downtown area of Holyoke, Massachusetts, police said.

Holyoke Police Detective Beben told WWLP that multiple individuals had been shot, but did not indicate how many. Police said it was an active, ongoing investigation. The public is being asked to avoid the intersection of Sargeant and Maple streets.

Police said they received a 911 call shortly before 1 p.m. and also received notifications from ShotSpotter.

Holyoke is about 90 miles west of Boston.

