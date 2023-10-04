Massachusetts police investigating shooting with multiple victims in downtown Holyoke

The public is being asked to avoid the intersection of Sargeant and Maple streets.

HOLYOKE, Massachusetts — Multiple people were reportedly shot Wednesday afternoon in the downtown area of Holyoke, Massachusetts, police said.

Holyoke Police Detective Beben told WWLP that multiple individuals had been shot, but did not indicate how many. Police said it was an active, ongoing investigation. The public is being asked to avoid the intersection of Sargeant and Maple streets.

Police said they received a 911 call shortly before 1 p.m. and also received notifications from ShotSpotter.

Holyoke is about 90 miles west of Boston.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

Related Articles 5 wounded at shooting after homecoming event at Morgan State in Baltimore

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.