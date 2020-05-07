JSO: 17-year-old identified as machete-wielding teen killed in Saturday's officer-involved shooting

Axal Perez, 17, was shot and killed by Officer R. O. Gutcher after he reportedly moved "very quickly" toward officers with a machete on the Westside, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 17-year-old has been identified as the person killed by a Jacksonville police officer during a shooting incident on the Westside Saturday. Police said Axal Perez was wielding a machete when he was shot and killed, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 9:45 p.m., first responders were called to the 4600 block of Monroe Smith Road in response to someone needing medical assistance, according to JSO Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters.

Once at the scene, Perez came from the home with a machete in his hand and chased the first responders across the street to a wood line, Waters said. The first responders were able to hide and call police, while Perez returned to the home.

Waters said just before 10 p.m., two officers arrived at the scene and approached the home. As officers tried to make contact with Perez, Waters said he once again came out with a machete and moved "very quickly" toward the officers.

That was when Officer R. O. Gutcher shot at Perez three times, killing him. Gutcher was placed on administrative leave and the State Attorney's Office is conducting an independent investigation of the incident.