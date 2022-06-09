Police give update regarding deadly shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club, still looking for tips

Police say two people who were not involved in the incident were struck by stray bullets.

The Palatka Police Department has released additional information about a shooting that took place last weekend at Vick’s Supper Club.

Officer say they are continuing to investigate the shooting that took place at the nightclub located at 207 North 18th Street.

The two surviving gunshot victims, as well as a person who was beaten "by a blunt object," are recovering from their injuries, police said.

Two others were struck by gunfire and died. They were identified as Luther Ward, 26, and Dontae Diaz, 32.

"We ask anyone who witnessed the event to come forward. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may do so," said police on Facebook.

Police believe Diaz was involved in an argument with two individuals at the club. They say Diaz left the club and returned a few minutes later.

Upon returning to the parking lot, Diaz was reportedly approached by one of the individuals, at which time police say Diaz struck him in the head with a blunt object.

PPD says Diaz and Luther Ward then began to exchange gunfire.

During this exchange of gunfire, two patrons who were not involved in the incident were struck by stray bullets, police said.

The identity of the patrons and the individual who was struck in the head are not being released at this time. As a result of the gunfire, both Diaz and Ward lost their lives.

Currently, police say there is no evidence to suggest that there were any additional shooters.

Police say of the above subjects were then transported to the hospital in separate vehicles by citizens that were on scene.

"We have identified and interviewed some of those individuals and are still attempting to locate and identify others," police said. "Again, our investigation is still ongoing, and we ask anyone with information to come forward."