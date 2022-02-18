Watch Live: Police give update in case of 33-year-old father gunned down in front of toddler in Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Beach police say the 33-year-old man was found shot to death near the exit of The Sanctuary neighborhood, in a wooded area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — **Police will be speaking at 11:30 a.m. You can watch live below

Police are expected to give an update in the search for the person who shot and killed a father of four in front of a toddler in a Jacksonville Beach neighborhood Wednesday night.

The man's two-year-old daughter was a witness to the shooting, police say

.Officers say they responded to a shooting call just after 8 p.m. in the area of Jacksonville Drive and Sanctuary Way North. When they arrived, they found the man with one or more gunshot wounds and the toddler uninjured.

Police say they are limited on what information they are able to release, but are asking the public for information or home video involving a black SUV.

Specifically, police are looking for video that recorded around 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 pm. on 15th Street South, Fairway Lane or America Avenue.

Neighbors tell First Coast News the shooting happened on a one way street out of the neighborhood directly on to the highway.

JBPD says they found shell casings from a handgun at the scene.

When asked if this was a road rage incident, police say they are exploring every avenue of this investigation.

Police also found a tire at the crime scene, but say they are not sure if it's related