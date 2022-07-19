Jacksonville police give 69-year-old man a citation after hitting him with vehicle

Robert Lidy reported left leg pain and was transported by Rescue 14 to Orange Park Medical, JSO said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found at fault and issued a warning citation after being struck by a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office vehicle on the Westside.

According to a police report, on July 13, a JSO cruiser was traveling eastbound on Kingsbury Street approaching Ellis Road South.

A pedestrian, later identified as Robert Lidy, was standing in front of 1071 Ellis Road South.

Police say the JSO vehicle entered the roadway in an attempt to complete a left turn and at the same time, Lidy walked into the roadway, to walk across the road.

As a result, a police report says the front right bumper of the JSO vehicle struck the 69-year-old's walker. The responding officer "observed minor damages consisting of scratches" to the front right bumper.

A witness said she was standing on the Eastside of Ellis Road, alongside Lidy, stopped at the stop sign. She stated she assumed the driver saw them and as a result, Lidy entered the roadway with his walker.

The witness said Lidy entered the roadway at the same time the JSO car made a left turn and struck Lidy’s leg.

When asked if Lidy was in a marked crosswalk, the witness stated no.

The driver of the JSO vehicle stated she came to a complete stop at the stop sign and that the roadway was clear in directions of travel.

The driver of the vehicle stated she then attempted to complete a left turn and Lidy walked into her path of travel.

Lidy reported left leg pain and was transported by Rescue 14 to Orange Park Medical, JSO said. No other injuries were reported.