Police: Decomposed body found near Beach Boulevard Walmart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an undetermined death after a decomposed body was found near the Walmart on Beach Boulevard.

Officials responded to a call about a dead body in the wooded area near the store around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The remains were found in a severe state of decomposition, law enforcement said.

A passing pedestrian saw the body while walking in the wooded area, according to JSO.

The deceased person has not been identified, as of Sunday night.

Police do not believe there are any signs of foul play. They are still working to determine the cause of death.