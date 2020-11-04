

Police detained a man Friday after a stabbing in the Arlington area left another man dead, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Waster Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. At the scene, a man was found with a stab wound to the chest, police said.

That man was taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department where he was pronounced dead, according to JSO.

Another man told patrol officers at the scene that he was the person who stabbed the man, police said. He said he stabbed the man after he attacked him with a stick. Police detained the man and he was taken in for further questioning.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.