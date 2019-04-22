JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a toddler shot at a home in the Panama Park neighborhood. Police say the girl had non-life threatening injuries, but the shooting was a cause for concern for parents.

Pastor Atlas Rankin says his goal through camps and summer programs is to keep kids out of trouble, trouble that may include having access to firearms.

Rankin has led youth camps for over a decade in Jacksonville through New Life Community Church.

He was hosting an Easter Camp when he was told that a two-year-old girl was shot on Friday night.

"No one wants anything like that to happen to their kids. being a father myself, you want to do everything you can to keep your kids out of trouble and keep them out of harm's way,” Pastor Rankin said.

The harm dealt to a toddler who was living inside a home in the 100 block of East 44th Street.

We asked residents for comment but were told to leave the property.

Police investigated the home after the victim was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

JSO has not said who fired the gun or who owned it.

According to a police report, the Department of Children and Families was contacted.

The investigation is ongoing. Ranking wants to encourage community members to help protect kids at a young age.

"At the end of the day, it's about our young people, our kids are our future and we have to do what we can to safeguard our future so these kids can become productive members of society,” Rankin said.

Police say a six-year-old and twin two-year-old girls were in a bedroom when the child was shot.

The adults in the home heard the gunshot and went to check on the child. The victim’s mother took the girl to the hospital and police were called to investigate.

This is the second time in two months that a two-year-old was shot in Jacksonville.

Jayden James Piedra was shot on the Westside in February.