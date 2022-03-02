Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police claim activist Ben Frazier mocked the deaths of two Hillsboro Deputies on social media

"Their families didn't deserve that and their agencies didn't deserve that."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is looking into a murder-suicide. The case involved two Hillsboro deputies. The link the story was on Ben Frazier's Facebook page with a post that read "Law enforcement gone wild". Steve Zona, the immediate past president of the Jacksonville Lodge 5-30 (the fraternal order of police) said Frazier is divisive. The police union member described the post as "disgusting".

Zona took a screenshot Frazier's comments and posted it on his own Facebook page. At last check, there were more than 100 reactions on Zona's profile.

"If the Northside Coalition wants to have any resemblance of legitimacy here in Jacksonville, they need to ask Ben Frazier to resign today," Zona added.

First Coast News reached out the Jacksonville activist for a response. Frazier said he's not going to respond to him.

"Let's keep this on track," Frazier said.

First Coast News also asked the Frazier what he meant by the writing "law enforcement gone wild."

"I don't know, sir." Frazier said. "Quite frankly speaking, I don't know what context it was posted in."

The leader of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, Inc. said he supports law enforcement. He doesn't want people to be offended over a social media post.

"Their families didn't deserve that and their agencies didn't deserve that," Zona said.