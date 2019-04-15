Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate-95 southbound near Exit 67 after a chase ended in a crash in southern McIntosh County on Monday, according to the McIntosh County Sheriff's Office.

The pursuit started near Mile Marker 87 at around 8:30 a.m. when a Motor Carrier Compliance Division unit tried to stop a black Honda Accord for a traffic violation, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and started to speed off.

Deputies with the sheriff's office initiated a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver near Mile Marker 59, GSP said. The Honda then crashed into the guard rail, ending the pursuit. The vehicle's driver was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in Savannah in unknown condition.

Traffic was backed up from Exit 67 to Mile Marker 58 due to police activity at the scene, according to a witness.

Traffic has since resumed as normal.