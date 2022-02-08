Police: Teenager crashed car while trying to chase down a car thief

The driver ran a red light and hit another vehicle, a police report said. His father said he was chasing someone who stole a car from his lot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man allegedly trying to chase down a car thief T-boned a family's Sudan, a police report shows, causing injuries. The incident took place on Old Kings Road on Saturday.

The driver's father told police that a car had been stolen from their lot, and his son took off to try to catch the stolen vehicle, a police report says. His son, who is 19, ran a red light going after the alleged thief and hit another car.

A witness says he believes that the car was going "about 100 mph" went it hit the family's vehicle.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital, along with the driver of the vehicle that was hit and a passenger from that car. Though the family's Sudan was badly damaged, all the injuries were minor according to police.