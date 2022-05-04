Former police captain arrested after allegedly stealing funds from an account for an injured detective

Instead of using the money intended, Kilpatrick was allegedly using the funds for her own use.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former police captain was arrested on charges of grand theft and exploitation of a disabled adult on Wednesday, officials said.

The Daytona Beach Police Department received information about money that was reportedly missing from a bank account established to help an injured detective. The detective worked for the Port Orange Police Department. To avoid any jurisdictional issues, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement took over the investigation.

Investigators discovered that the account was created by Kimberly Ann Kilpatrick, 48, of Flagler Beach. When Kilpatrick established the account, she was captain of POPD.

The money deposited into the account was from fundraisers and donations meant to help the injured detective. Instead of using the money intended, Kilpatrick was allegedly using the funds for her own use. She reportedly withdrew more than $18,000 and $7,500 respectively, to pay off a loan and close on her new home.