Three women told police that several men in ski masks were seen loitering in the parking lot of the University of North Florida (UNF) about a week ago.

On Oct. 25, a UNF police officer was dispatched to the Osprey Fountains parking lot around 9:30 p.m. concerning reports of half a dozen men running around the lot in masks. When the officer arrived at the location, he didn't see any of them.

A witness told police that she was sitting in her car when she saw three shadows moving near her vehicle. She told police the shadows were three men wearing masks.

One of the men came to her driver's side window and stared at her, she said. She stated that he said something to her, but she wasn't sure what it was, according to the UNF report.

Another woman said she was walking to the parking lot and saw the men running around. She noticed that one of the men followed her while asking for her Snapchat handle. She refused to give it and continued to walk toward the parking lot. She also noticed that the men were wearing ski masks.

A third witness said she was in her car when she noticed a figure around her vehicle and heard several voices. When she looked up, she noticed that five men with ski masks were surrounding her car. One of the men just stared at her and another pulled up his shirt to show his abs, the report said. She said he then asked her if he could get her Snapchat handle.

None of the women saw a weapon, heard any criminal demands, were threaten with violence or shown any sexual organs, the report said.

No arrests were made during or after the incident.