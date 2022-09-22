Police: Be on the lookout for a bald man with a braided goatee who is an auto burglary suspect in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to be on the lookout for a bald man sporting a braided goatee who was involved in an auto burglary Sunday in Fernandina Beach.
Around 2:09 p.m. on September 18 the suspect allegedly robbed a car at a Circle K food store at 1403 Lewis St. in Fernandina Beach, according to NCSO.
The suspect had on black sunglasses, a blue tank top, blue and white pattern shorts, and slide shoes, NCSO said.
He was seen driving an older Ford Expedition, tag unknown, according to NCSO.
If identified, please notify Detective R. Goethe at 904-583-4810 or rigoethe@nassauso.com or NCSO Dispatch at 904-225-5174.