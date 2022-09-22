Police: Be on the lookout for a bald man with a braided goatee who is an auto burglary suspect in Nassau County

The suspect was involved in an auto burglary Sunday while wearing slide shoes at a Circle K in Fernandina Beach, may be driving an older Ford Expedition, NCSO said.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to be on the lookout for a bald man sporting a braided goatee who was involved in an auto burglary Sunday in Fernandina Beach.

Around 2:09 p.m. on September 18 the suspect allegedly robbed a car at a Circle K food store at 1403 Lewis St. in Fernandina Beach, according to NCSO.

The suspect had on black sunglasses, a blue tank top, blue and white pattern shorts, and slide shoes, NCSO said.

He was seen driving an older Ford Expedition, tag unknown, according to NCSO.