Police asking for help finding missing 10-year-old in Jacksonville

Ryann Terry walked away after an argument with his mom, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a 10-year-old they say walked away from home after an argument with his mother and has not returned home.

Last seen around 7 p.m. Monday, Ryann Terry is still missing as of 6:05 a.m. Tuesday.

Ryann is Black, 5'0 and 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is pictured below.

He was last seen at his home on Lane Avenue and Manotak Avenue. Police are asking that residents and businesses search their properties and check any surveillance video they may have.

Police do not know what he was last seen wearing.