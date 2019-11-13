**The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is expected to address the media at 10:50 a.m. in reference to this shooting. Stay tuned for a live stream.

No officers were injured in a police-involved shooting in the Mandarin area that left one suspect dead Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place in the Mandarin Station neighborhood in the 4600 block of Chesapeake Lane sometime in the early morning hours

Details are minimal at this time but First Coast News is working to gather more details.

This is the seventh officer-involved shooting in 2019 and the fifth fatal officer-involved shooting this year.