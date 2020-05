The Atlantic Beach Police Department is recommending people steer clear of the area

Police activity is detouring traffic Thursday morning in the 700 block of Cavella Road in Atlantic Beach.

The incident reportedly involves a subject barricaded in a home.

The activity is taking place near Sailfish Drive East, behind the shops that house Cantina Louie and The Fish Company.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department is recommending people steer clear of the area. At this time the circumstances surrounding the activity are unclear.