Report: Police activity in Arlington area prompts temporary school lockdown

First Coast News is reaching out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for additional information and have a team on the way to the area.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police activity in the Arlington area prompted a brief school lockdown at Parkwood Heights Elementary Friday, however, that lockdown has since been lifted according to a school employee.

Duval County Public Schools says it is aware of police activity in the area but that there are no schools on lockdown as of 12:30 p.m.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sent out an alert that it was responding to a reported shooting in the area near 1600 Lansdowne Drive. Additional details are expected to be released by police at 1:15 p.m.

First Coast News has a team on the way to the area. 

This is a developing story.

