Police believe a 21-month-old child was accidentally shot by a 5-year-old in an Englewood home Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, police released an update after the toddler was found with a gunshot wound in a home located in the 2400 block of Jernigan Road.

Police said a 5-year-old child is believed to have accidentally shot the toddler while an adult was present in the home.

The child was rushed to Wolfson's Children Hospital with life-threatening- injuries before undergoing surgery. Police said on Wednesday, the child was listed in stable but critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting and the Department of Children and Families has been contacted.

Police want to remind gun owners to ensure all firearms located in their homes are rendered safe and secure to prevent similar incidents from occurring.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500.