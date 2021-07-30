Police: 2 arrested in Brunswick shooting investigation

Bruce Stephens, 28, and Honesty Johnson, 20, are facing aggravated assault and theft charges.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Two people were arrested Friday after a shooting in Brunswick ended with a victim being hospitalized with critical injuries.

On Thursday around 8:12 p.m., Glynn County police responded to a person shot at 3706 Burroughs Avenue in Brunswick.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by Glynn County Fire Rescue to Southeast Georgia Health Systems-Brunswick Campus for treatment. The victim was later transported to UF Health Shands Hospital for further treatment where they remain in critical condition, police said

During the investigation, a vehicle involved in the shooting was located in Brunswick.

GCPD Investigations and Patrol Division with assistance from the City of Brunswick police joined together to investigate the shooting.

On Friday, GCPD investigators located the suspect at the Hometown Inn formerly known as Rodeway, located at 5252 New Jesup Highway.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident when they stepped from the motel room, police said.

Based on the evidence, Bruce Stephens, 28, and Honesty Johnson, 20, have been arrested in connection to the incident.

Stephens is charged with aggravated assault and Johnson is charged with theft by taking.