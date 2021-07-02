Police: 14-year-old injured in overnight shooting in Lake City

The 14-year-old victim suffered two gunshot wounds, according to police.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot multiple times overnight in Lake City.

Officers from the Lake City Police Department were dispatched to Southeast Monroe Street after receiving reports of shots fired in the area Friday around 12:35 a.m.

On their way to the scene, officers received another report of a vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed and being followed by a Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy.

Once the vehicle was stopped by authorities, officers discovered that a 14-year-old passenger was suffering from two gunshot wounds to the back and the driver was headed to the emergency room, police said.

The child was then transported to a local hospital by emergency responders.

When officers responded to the scene of the initial call they found an AR-15 and shell casings on the ground.

Officers are still investigating the shooting and have not released any information about a possible suspect.