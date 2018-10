One driver is lucky to be unharmed after a piece of plywood fell onto a vehicle traveling on I-95 in Brevard County.

A photo posted to Facebook Friday by Brevard County Fire Rescue shows a large piece of plywood impaled by a car's windshield near mile marker 197 near Rockledge.

The driver was not injured, according to fire rescue, and refused transport.

