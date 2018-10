The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman who they say could be anywhere.

Missing woman Cathy Miles, 65, is a white woman who stands at 5 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds, according to JSO Monday. She has black hair and blue eyes.

Due to circumstances surrounding her disappearance, JSO says they are seeking assistance in ascertaining her safety.

MISSING WOMAN - Could be anywhere - Please RT



If you know her whereabouts or have seen her recently please call #JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. pic.twitter.com/kVrXfLGevj — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 8, 2018

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630--0500.

